Artist brings piece of his heart to Gqeberha

Mavuso to celebrate debut album and share stories behind lyrics with fans on Thursday

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



He sings for the broken-hearted, the black men taught to suppress vulnerability and those grieving a loss of love to death or an unavoidable break-up.



On Thursday, one of SA’s most gifted R&B vocalists, Langa Mavuso, will perform in Gqeberha and, for the first time, share personal stories behind his often cryptic lyrics with his fans in the city. ..