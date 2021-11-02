Wildlife given fresh start at new reserve

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



A dazzle of zebra, a confusion of wildebeest and a tower of giraffes have been handed a second chance at life after dodging a bullet when they were rehomed from the Giraffe View Safari Camp in Plettenberg Bay to the Gondwana Private Game Reserve in the Garden Route at the weekend.



The animals were set to be culled in late October due to overpopulation on the 300ha safari camp, but Plettenberg Bay resident Vicki Reid stepped in and made a successful plea on Facebook to raise awareness as to the plight of the animals...