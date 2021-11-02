WATCH | Leopard cub lifts impala into tree and drops it on mom’s head

A video shared by Latest Sightings has left wildlife and nature lovers in awe of the reflexes of a leopard cub after it dropped an impala on its mother’s head from a tree.

The minute-long video shows the leopard cub choking an impala on the ground before lifting it into a tree where the cub’s mom was perched on a bough before jumping down.

A few seconds before the cub makes the impressive move, the bloodied and lifeless impala can be seen hanging from a branch before dropping to the ground.

The cub’s mom seemingly did not expect the impala to land on her head and jumped away before moving back to smell it.

The video was captured by safari guide Sabre Rayne Meeser.