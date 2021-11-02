TV appearance by Angelo Agrizzi pushes state to call in its own doctors

The state is set to perform its own medical examination on corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi following his appearance on a television show in September despite a medical report from his team saying he is not fit for trial.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday postponed the case until December 2.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the postponement was to allow for the medical examination to take place.

“We have to get a medical examiner to come and assess him even though he has provided a detailed prognosis — through his own doctor — as to why it is that he had not been able to stand trial,” Seboka said.

She said it was because of Agrizzi’s continued absences that the state had separated his trial from that of his former co-accused, former parliamentarian Vincent Smith.

“We have seen that, even though he has not been able to come to court many times, he has been doing television interviews which puts us in a situation where we wondered if the medical certificate he provided is a true reflection of whether he is able to stand trial,” Seboka said.