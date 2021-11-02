Sephuma set to soothe jazz fans at NMB stadium

Award-winning songstress happy to be doing live shows again

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

Multi-award-winning artist and SA’s queen of Afro Jazz, Judith Sephuma, will be touching down in the city to headline the Nelson Mandela Bay Jazz Extravaganza.



After spending most of her time during the various levels of lockdown either at home, in the gym or performing for the occasional online audience, the 47-year-old platinum-selling artist said returning to live shows was an exciting feeling. ..