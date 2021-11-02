Possible load-shedding at short notice as power system is ‘severely constrained’

Eskom says load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further breakdowns in generation occur.

The power utility has requested the public to reduce their use of electricity, saying the power system is “severely constrained”.

“While no load-shedding has been implemented at this stage, Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. Load-shedding may be required at short notice should further generation breakdowns occur, or should some generating units not return to service as expected,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said over the past 24 hours Eskom teams have returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations.

“Over the same period two generation units, one at Arnot and another at Hendrina, tripped while a unit each at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shut down.”

He said total breakdowns currently amount to 15,852MW while planned maintenance is 4,036MW of capacity.

“Eskom would like to remind customers and the public that load-shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system. We would like again to apologise for the inconvenience caused to the people of SA by the constraints. Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly, and will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system,” Mantshantsha said.

