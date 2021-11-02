Man caught with fingers in tip jar
A 22-year-old man was arrested by members of the Summerstrand neighbourhood watch and handed over to the police just 15 minutes after he allegedly stole cash from a tip jar in a shop at the Torquay Shopping Centre on Tuesday.
According to neighbourhood watch chair Sean Tappan, the man arrived at Michael’s Chinese Takeaway wearing a car guard vest and allegedly reached for cash that was on the counter while the shop assistant was placing an order in the kitchen. ..
