Inquest opened after Algoa Park man dies in fire

Algoa Park police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who died in an outbuilding which went up in flames during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that shortly before 1am, police officials responded to a complaint of a fire at a house in 5th Avenue, Cradock Place.

On arrival, they saw that the outbuilding at the back was on fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Colin Snyman was found inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will form part of the investigation, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

An inquest docket has been opened.

