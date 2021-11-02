Global ‘great resignation’ trend seen in SA as long working hours in pandemic rattle employees

“With the advent of Covid-19 and lockdowns, people were obviously saving their leave to take at a more appropriate time. We’ve seen the leave liability (the rand value of leave an employee is owed in pay) among survey respondents increase over the past eight years from R8.4bn to R10.7bn in the mining sector alone.

“The real cost of higher staff turnover and accrued leave, which is registered on the company’s books as a debt, indicates a liquidity risk to corporate SA. The pattern of burnout, toxic workplace culture and a drop in productivity suggests a ticking time bomb,” Richter said.

The pandemic and remote working experiences had affected workplace expectations and productivity, with about 36% of survey respondents saying they expected employees to answer emails after hours.

“People are working harder than ever, and there are no boundaries, suggesting a recipe for burnout and eventual decrease in productivity.”

Burnout syndrome, caused by chronic stress and fatigue, can be partially attributed to increasing and unrealistic workplace demands, coupled with financial and home pressures.

According to the April 2020 Remchannel wage and salary survey, conducted at the start of the pandemic, 53% of respondents predicted profitability would be hurt by Covid-19, which would give rise to cost-cutting measures such as freezes on new hires.

“This further affected employee workloads, motivation and wellness by adding additional responsibilities during an already stressful time,” Richter said.

“Employees are saying, ‘I don’t want more of the same. I need balance and I want to work the way I want to work to avoid this burnout phenomenon’. Even in a job-scarce country like SA, where you expect to see workers clinging to their jobs, we’re seeing aspects of this global trend.”

TimesLIVE