Churchill pipeline shut down for critical repairs

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has announced a planned 24-hour water shutdown for the Churchill pipeline on order to perform critical leak repairs during the course of Wednesday.

Water supply is expected to be restored by Wednesday evening, according to an alert sent out on Tuesday morning.

A critical joint fail will be repaired using a specialised seal.

One of the two pipelines will be isolated which means the output will be reduced, however, water will still be able to enter the supply zones.

Storage reservoirs will be filled and bulk water supply is expected to be restored before storage levels are depleted.

The municipality also urged residents to use water only for essential purposes on Wednesday to prevent the depletion of storage levels.

Areas affected include:

Parts of Walmer;

Walmer Downs;

Walmer Heights;

Mangold Park;

Glen Hurd;

Newton Park;

Greenacres;

Parts of Cotswold;

Parts of Schauderville;

Linkside;

Mill Park;

Parts of Central;

Mount Croix;

Perridgevale;

Deal Party;

North End;

Sydenham;

Central;

Parts of Gelvandale;

Summerstrand;

Forrest Hill;

Seaview; and

Blue Horizon Bay

The situation will be closely monitored and water tankers will be made available should reservoir storage levels fall below a certain level.

The water tanker positions will be advertised on the NMBM website and social media pages, and queries can be made to the Service Delivery Call Centre on 0800 20 5050.

HeraldLIVE