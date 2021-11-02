Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in November

No payments of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will be made in the first week of November as it is reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced that SRD grant beneficiaries can start making their way to post offices from November 8.

The payment dates apply at all Sapo offices, but not at Pick n Pay, Spar and Boxer outlets, which recently launched SRD payments.

Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE beneficiaries will receive an SMS from the agency informing them of their payment dates.

“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” said Kruger.