Taxi driver jumps off bridge and breaks leg after fatal accident

A taxi collided with two vehicles, killing one person, on the M4 on Sunday afternoon, and the taxi driver allegedly tried to flee by jumping off a nearby bridge and breaking his leg in the process.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two unrelated cases of culpable homicide were being investigated after the accident on Sunday afternoon and one early on Monday morning.

She said the first incident occurred at about 1.30pm on the M4 freeway close to the Sidon Road off-ramp in North End, in the direction of Humewood.

“It is alleged that a taxi driver lost control of his minibus and collided with a VW Golf and thereafter the taxi crashed into an Opel Astra that spun and hit a lamppost and overturned.

“The minibus stopped about 900m away, and the driver got out of the vehicle and jumped from the bridge.

“It is alleged the driver was attempting to flee and after jumping from the bridge, he broke his right leg.”

Debbie Botha, 48, a passenger in the Opel Astra, died at the scene, Janse van Rensburg said.

She said the driver had not been arrested, but a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

In an unrelated incident, at about 1.30am on Monday, a white Amarok vehicle collided with a pillar of a footbridge on the N2 near Westering.

The 35-year-old driver died at the scene.

