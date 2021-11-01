News

SA records just two Covid-19 deaths and 106 cases in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 01 November 2021
There were 454 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
There were 454 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were just 106 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The new cases came at a positivity rate — the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in the same period — of just 0.8%.

The NICD added that there were, according to the latest health department figures, just two Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day.

This means that there have been 2,922,222 total cases recorded across SA to date, and 89,179 confirmed fatalities.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann
Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read