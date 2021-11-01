Rain delays opening of 19 voting stations in Western Cape

Inclement weather in Cape Town delayed the opening of more than a dozen voting stations.

Electoral Commission (IEC) Western Cape head Michael Hendrickse said 19 of the province’s 1,577 voting stations did not open on time due to rain in the city. The commission first had to ensure the safety of temporary structures used as voting stations, he said.

“The one impact we have experienced is the weather, and the rain is especially affecting our operations in tents,” said Hendrickse.

“Overall, outside the metro voting is proceeding well. People are turning up but we are watching the weather closely.”