Putting nature in the classroom

Eco-Schools celebrates programme to improve and enrich education

Senior Reporter



Whether in writing a letter to the president, quantifying a veggie harvest, or understanding health issues, the Eco-Schools programme has been adding substance to SA education for 20 years.



The renowned programme and its partnership in Nelson Mandela Bay with Orion Carbons were celebrated in a recent ceremony at Dumani Primary School in Motherwell...