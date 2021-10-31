Cops hunt gunmen after deadly Kariega tavern shooting
The hunt is on for gunmen who opened fire inside a tavern in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, on Saturday, killing three people.
Police were called out to the shooting in Jongilanga Street at about 3pm...
