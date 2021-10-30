SA 'nowhere close' to a total blackout, says Eskom

Load-shedding will come to an end at 8pm, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Friday afternoon.

This was because several of the units that had problems during the week had come back to service.

Rolling power cuts were initially expected until 5am on Saturday morning.

De Ruyter said the “outlook” showed that it was unlikely that load-shedding would be needed for next week.

On Thursday, Mike Rossouw, who previously consulted at Eskom, said in a Radio 702 interview that the parastatal was “near a total collapse”.

“I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, I see a big train coming down the tunnel at us,” Rossouw said. “We’re definitely going to have to get used to being in the dark.”

But Eskom CEO Jan Oberholzer, responding to a question from TimesLIVE during Friday's briefing, said: “We are not even close to that.”