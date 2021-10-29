Vote then vax: 1,000 pop-up sites to administer jabs on Monday

The pop-up vaccination sites will operate outside areas demarcated for voting. Those keen on getting the jab will be able to vote first and then get vaccinated.

Phaahla also announced that the first 260,000 over 60s to be vaccinated in November will each receive a R100 grocery voucher, funded by donors.

Health workers who volunteered to operate the pop-up sites on Monday will be able to travel there using Uber, riding to the value of R100 each.

Nando's is contributing vouchers worth R500,000 to reward the best performing pop-up vaccination teams countrywide.

TimesLIVE