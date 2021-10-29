National award for Nelson Mandela Bay makeup maestro
NMU master’s student Tayla Goldmann named StageLine SA’s ‘Queen of Colour’ 2021
Talya Goldmann hated cosmetics when she was younger, but little did she know that one day she would become a film and makeup artist and win a national makeup competition.
The Nelson Mandela University master’s student in creative media production and Rooftop junior art director competed against many other talented artists from across SA to claim the title of StageLine SA “Queen of Colour” 2021 ...
