Multiparty coalitions key to unseating ANC — Wessels
Smaller political parties may hold the key to unseating the ANC and bringing about the change SA and its people desperately need.
Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP Wouter Wessels shared this message at an event his party hosted in Despatch on Thursday night, saying smaller parties were needed to form strong coalitions...
