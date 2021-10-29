News

Multiparty coalitions key to unseating ANC — Wessels

Riaan Marais
News reporter
29 October 2021

Smaller political parties may hold the key to unseating the ANC and bringing about the change SA and its people desperately need.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP Wouter Wessels shared this message at an event his party hosted in Despatch on Thursday night, saying smaller parties were needed to form strong coalitions...

