July unrest pushes healthcare workers to consider leaving SA: survey

More than 60% of healthcare professionals who took part in a recent survey say July's civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng prompted them to consider leaving SA to work in another country.

The survey of more than 500 people was conducted by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which supports more than 30,000 healthcare professionals in SA. It delved into what kind of impact the unrest had on the healthcare fraternity.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said their practice had reduced in some way during the unrest, with 6% saying they stopped practice altogether due to themselves or their staff being too scared or unable to get to the practice.

Half said they had lost income as a result of the unrest.

Seventeen percent considered leaving the profession after the unrest, while 61% said it had caused them to consider leaving SA to work in another country.