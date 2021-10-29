Five accused of defrauding EP Rugby Union return to court next week

Five people accused of defrauding the Eastern Province Rugby Union out of more than R400,000 are expected to return to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha next week.



Former EPRU deputy president Bantwini Matika, 51, former EPRU club affairs manager John Scheepers, 42, suspended vice-president Eldrige “Chico” Februarie, 48, businesswoman Xoliswa Mbengu, 48, and Johnny Oersen, 37, a Loerie resident who allegedly “loaned” his banking details for illicit transactions, all handed themselves over to police in February...