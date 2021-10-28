Nelson Mandela Bay seeks to go it alone with Nooitgedacht

Metro declares dispute with water department and wants to take over completion of critical water project

By Guy Rogers -

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has launched an initiative to take over management of the critical Nooitgedacht water treatment plant expansion project which remains in limbo due to a dispute between the contractor and the implementing agent appointed by the national government.



Mayor Nqaba Bhanga said on Wednesday though the money owed to the contractor had since been paid over by the Amatola Water Board, there was no clarity as to when the delay would end, and this situation was unacceptable...