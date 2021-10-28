Makhanda Project tells new tales of a town

While it is renowned for its annual arts festival, Makhanda is also a creative talent hub with many stories to tell.

Some of those stories now form part of the Makhanda Project, an online group exhibit of six recorded works that form a narrative about the people and creativity of Makhanda.

The works are produced by artists who have all had deeply personal relationships with the town and many of whom still live in it.

Presented by the National Arts Festival, with funding from the National Arts Council, the short, compelling pieces give insight into the talent and diversity woven through the town, the deep quest for healing and a new beginning and some behind-the-scenes stories.

Each production had been mentored by an experienced creator who worked in the digital space, National Arts Festival artistic director Rucera Seethal said.

“The Makhanda Project planted seeds for new perspectives, relationships and artistic pursuits coming out of the town which has hosted the festival for all these years.

“It’s also an opportunity for the festival to turn its attention inward, to work with a selection of Makhanda artists in considering their work, sometimes anew, using film or digital approaches for online platforms.”

The project premiered on the National Arts Festival’s website from 7pm on Wednesday and will run until November 15.

The pieces include the One Art Documentary, a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the various creative activities and role players behind the Makhanda Art Project initiative.

It is created by Sinethemba Konzaphi, a videographer and editor with an eye for detail and a keen interest in new technologies and strategic communication.

The two-part documentary was created under the mentorship of Johannesburg visual journalist and documentary photographer Daylin Paul.

The Lost Conversations by Xolile Madinda is an extended series of dialogues, negotiations and discussions based on the discovered manuscripts of Mdushane, the warrior-prophet Makhanda’s trusted military adviser.

These conversations are conceptualised at Mhlonipeki’s (Makhanda’s) study, where allies are summoned and consulted before the Battle of Grahamstown.

The aim of this production is to interrogate and perform written and oral stories about Makhanda’s strategies and legacy.

Madinda, a hip-hop artist, social activist, community educator and entrepreneur, was mentored by Johannesburg writer, artist and curator Thulile Gamedze.

Based in Makhanda, Weyisile (Conquered) is a four-part music video series that takes audiences on a teenage girl’s journey as she discovers the hero within.

As she journeys, she is accompanied by spirit guides in the form of vocal harmony, body percussion and movement.

Her journey ultimately leads back to her home, where she finds belonging once more — as well as the promise of a new beginning.

The four parts consist of Ulwandle Lutshile, Azania Medley, Kura Uone and Lelilanga.

Kutlwano Kepadisa is the artistic director of the video.

Its creation was mentored by Cape Town document maker and film editor Khalid Shamis and Johannesburg music producer and songwriter James Bassingthwaighte.

Other pieces include Ingulo by Via Kasi movers, Abantu Bahamba Apha by Samkela Stamper and a podcast series titled Movers and Shakers.

The Makhanda Project can be viewed on https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/ at no cost.

HeraldLIVE