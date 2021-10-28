Gifts of wheels take transport pressure off pupils

By Simtembile Mgidi -

While some pupils battle to simply wake up for school, others do so at the crack of dawn and with little to no breakfast tackle a lengthy trek to try to improve their circumstances through education.



In a bid to ease the exhausting trip, the Eastern Cape transport department donated 100 bicycles to St Albans Primary, and Yellowwoods Farm, Zanolwazi and Rockland high schools...