News

Gifts of wheels take transport pressure off pupils

By Simtembile Mgidi - 28 October 2021

While some pupils battle to simply wake up for school, others do so at the crack of dawn and with little to no breakfast tackle a lengthy trek to try to improve their circumstances through education.

In a bid to ease the exhausting trip, the Eastern Cape transport department donated 100 bicycles to St Albans Primary, and Yellowwoods Farm, Zanolwazi and Rockland high schools...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students

Most Read