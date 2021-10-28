Gifts of wheels take transport pressure off pupils
While some pupils battle to simply wake up for school, others do so at the crack of dawn and with little to no breakfast tackle a lengthy trek to try to improve their circumstances through education.
In a bid to ease the exhausting trip, the Eastern Cape transport department donated 100 bicycles to St Albans Primary, and Yellowwoods Farm, Zanolwazi and Rockland high schools...
