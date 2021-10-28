Covid-19 death claims top those for all other causes combined: Discovery

In the first eight months of this year, Covid-19 accounted for 57% of Discovery Life’s death claims — almost 50% more than all other causes of death combined.

The insurer revealed this startling statistic with the release of its 2020 claims analysis report this week.

“If we inspect the highest claims category per year for the past 10 years, we find that Covid-19 has emerged as the leading cause of death — overtaking cancer as well as heart and artery claims, which in previous years were the main causes of death,” said Discovery Life CEO Riaan van Reenen.

In the previous nine years, heart and artery diseases accounted for an average of 27% of death claims lodged with the insurer each year.

“A tragic second and third wave of Covid-19, driven mainly by the Beta variant followed by the highly transmissible Delta variant, as well as the long-term health effect of long Covid-19, have driven a higher-than-usual claims experience attributed to the pandemic,” Van Reenen said.

“Though Covid-19 affected claims in 2020 materially, the effect of the second and third waves primarily affected the 2021 claims experience.”