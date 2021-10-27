Vicki Terblanche murder accused to apply for bail

The two men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay mother Vicki Terblanche will have an opportunity to apply for bail on November 8.



Terblanche’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, 32, and his friend, Dylan Cullis, 20, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where their case was postponed for a formal bail application...