Truck driver attacked hours after ‘illegal immigrant’ memo signed

Premium By Riaan Marais and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Hours after a memorandum was signed, seemingly putting an end to a protest by truck drivers in the Eastern Cape, a trucker transporting manganese was forced off the road by armed assailants in Markman.



The Zimbabwean national collided with another vehicle after being chased by gun-wielding men when he refused to disrupt manganese deliveries between the port and the industrial area...