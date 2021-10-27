Nelson Mandela Bay looking to take over management of Nooitgedacht

By Guy Rogers -

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says it is determined to take over the management of the Nooitgedacht water treatment works expansion project — and it has already launched an initiative to achieve this transition.



The declaration from the metro on Wednesday comes as the all important project continues to lie in limbo, four weeks after the contractor walked off site due to nonpayment by the Amathole Water Board, the parastatal appointed by the national water department to manage the project...