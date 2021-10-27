Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon

Eskom announced it will be implementing stage 4 load-shedding from 12pm on Wednesday until Friday morning.

The power utility cited a shortage of generation capacity from their power stations as the reason for the power disruptions.

Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down.

“This constrained the power system further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves. Some generating units have returned to service and we anticipate another two units to return to service during the day,” Eskom said.

The power utility said the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding was “no cause for alarm as the power system remains to be effectively controlled”.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Saturday .

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: