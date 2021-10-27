Band to mark 70 years with online festival
Physical celebration at Moravian church’s Elim base replaced with virtual event from seven locations
With 235 musicians performing at seven locations across three provinces, the Moravian Brass Band Union of South Africa (BBSA) will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 70 minutes on October 31 with its first online music festival...
