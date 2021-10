Truck driver forced of the road by armed men in Markman

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

A manganese truck driver was forced off the road by armed men in Markman on Tuesday shortly after the two-day blockade on the N10 near Middelburg was called off.



Driver Brighton Taderera said he was forced off the road at gunpoint by a group of assailants, resulting in him hitting a tree. ..