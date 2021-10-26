‘They are throwing teargas’: Eswatini police ‘brutalised’ teachers on bus

One of dozens of teachers who were teargassed while trying to deliver a petition to the government of Eswatini has alleged they were “brutalised” by the Royal Eswatini Police.

A teacher was on a bus hired by the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (Snat) and destined for Mbabane last week to join thousands of people wanting to deliver a petition to fast-track cost of living adjustment negotiations with the government.

Mbeketeli Fakudze told TimesLIVE that on arrival at Nkoyoyo on October 20, their busses were stopped by police at a roadblock a few kilometres away from King Mswati III’s palace.

“A few metres before we arrived at the roadblock, some of our members had to alight since there were those who were standing while under Covid-19 regulations we should all be seated. We were still to know why our buses were being stopped,” he said on Monday night.

“Colleagues who had jumped off were heard crying for help as they were being chased by riot squad police.