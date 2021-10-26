Slain Nelson Mandela Bay mom was suffocated
Vicki Terblanche’s boyfriend appears in court on murder charge with alleged accomplice
Two days after reporting his girlfriend missing and pleading on social media for her safe return, Gqeberha resident Reinhardt Leach was arrested and charged with her murder.
Leach, 32, became the prime suspect in the murder of mother-of-one Vicki Terblanche, 42, when her body was found by members of the SA Police Services K9 Unit at about 3am on Saturday...
