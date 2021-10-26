Muslim women celebrate prophet’s birthday in Nelson Mandela Bay

Muslim women from Nelson Mandela Bay gathered at the Masjidut Taqwa Mosque in Gelvan Park at the weekend to join in the Mawlid an-Nabi to celebrate the birth of the prophet Muhammad.

The annual event, celebrated by Muslims across the world, is held in the month of Rabi-al-Awwalm, which marks the birth of the holy prophet.

The 2021 event was organised by Nelson Mandela Bay’s Islamic community radio station IFM 88.3.

It was observed in the traditional Cape Malay style, with the cutting of lemon leaves fragranced with essential oils and rose water and infused with incense.

The scented leaves are placed into small cloth bags similar to potpourri and distributed to the attendees at the end of the ceremony.

This practice is unique to Muslims originating from Indonesia and Malaysia. There was also the Rampies Sny.

Rampies derives from the Malay word Rampai, commonly referred to in the east as Bunga Rampai.

This practice continues in Indonesia and Malaysia as a symbol of honouring the prophet.

With strict Covid-19 protocols being observed, women in Islamic dress sang verses of remembrance and recited praises and blessings on the prophet while cutting the rampies.

According to IFM 88.3 station manager Rosheeda Hendricks, five Bay women’s groups led the thikr (remembrance and praises) and were joined by women and children from the community.

“The Mawlid was an overwhelming success and we are grateful that we had the opportunity this year to uphold this tradition.

“We, unfortunately, had to restrict the number of attendees in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations,” Hendricks said.

After the women’s programme, which ended after the midday prayers, men were invited to continue honouring the prophet with the recitation of Arabic verses.

The Mawlid an-Nabi celebrations have been upheld by Cape Malay Muslims in SA for more than 300 years.

HeraldLIVE