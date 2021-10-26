Murder trials postponed due to elections
Two high-profile court cases, expected to start on Monday, have been shifted due to the public holiday declared for the local government elections.
The trial of murder accused Luthando Siyoni, alleged middleman in the murder of Jayde Panayiotou, and of the man accused of the rape and murder of 85-year-old Hazel Higgins are now expected to start on Tuesday. ..
