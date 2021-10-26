Mabuyane wins interim interdict to stay Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action

The Bhisho High Court has granted Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela an interim interdict to stay Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action stemming from her investigation into R1,1m funds she said the two politicians had improperly benefited from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial.

Mkhwebane did not oppose their application for interim relief. The order was granted by agreement between their legal representatives on Tuesday.

Mabuyane and Madikizela had launched an urgent application to interdict the remedial action imposed by Mkhwebane.