Lack of Afrikaans interpreter leads to murder trial postponement
A lack of court interpreters at the high court in Gqeberha resulted in the trial of a 42-year-old Storms River man, accused of the rape and murder of his 16-year-old niece, being postponed again.
The trial was expected to begin on Monday but was rolled over to Tuesday, and again to Wednesday, due to no Afrikaans interpreter being available...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.