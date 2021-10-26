Lack of Afrikaans interpreter leads to murder trial postponement

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A lack of court interpreters at the high court in Gqeberha resulted in the trial of a 42-year-old Storms River man, accused of the rape and murder of his 16-year-old niece, being postponed again.



The trial was expected to begin on Monday but was rolled over to Tuesday, and again to Wednesday, due to no Afrikaans interpreter being available...