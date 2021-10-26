News

Former Eastern Cape pupils’ dream careers take off

Study success achieved with determination and help from the Coega Maths and Science Programme

By Herald Reporter - 26 October 2021

From flunking to flying — three Eastern Cape residents are en route to achieving their dreams as a result of their determination and a little direction from the Coega Maths and  Science Programme.

The programme, established in 2013 through the Coega Development Corporation, offers matric pupils who have written and passed all their subjects except maths and science a second chance to improve at no cost...

