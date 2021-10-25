Ramaphosa urged to intervene in Nooitgedacht impasse as delays continue

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the national government fulfils its mandate of supplying water to citizens and intervene in the impasse over the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works project.



The conclusion of the Nooitgedacht project is seen as crucial to the Bay’s drought mitigation efforts, but has been delayed by a payment dispute between the contractor and implementing agent Amatola Water...