Play fair or no coalitions, Holomisa warns

‘Arrogant’ DA trying to convince voters not to support smaller parties, UDM leader says at Bay campaign rally

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

If, by November 1, the DA does not stop its attempts to hobble smaller parties by convincing voters not to vote for them, it might as well forget another coalition opportunity with the UDM.



This was said by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa when he addressed Nelson Mandela Bay residents at the party’s rally in Motherwell on Sunday...