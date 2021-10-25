‘Ghost’ teacher accused Pankie’s criminal trial to start afresh

Two-and-a-half years after she was convicted of defrauding the provincial education department of R1.2m by creating “ghost” teachers, Portia “Pankie” Sizani is expected back in court on Monday — for her six-year-long criminal trial to start all over again.



She was the Eastern Cape education department’s early childhood development co-ordinator at the time...