Garden guru Tanya Visser’s lessons from Bedford

Top tips from the expert, including why bare soil is a no-no

Premium By Gillian McAinsh -

Non-gardeners who don’t know a trug from a trowel would have had a hoot with SA garden guru Tanya Visser at the Bedford Country Gardens festival recently.



Visser, a regular attraction at the Eastern Cape midlands festival, shared a highly entertaining presentation at the Duke of Bedford hotel on Saturday morning...