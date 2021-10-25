Boyfriend appears in court for murder of Vicki Terblanche

Two men arrested at the weekend for the murder of 42-year-old mother of one Vicki Terblanche appeared in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday.



Terblanche’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, 32, and his friend, Dylan Cullis, 20, briefly took to the dock where the case was postponed to Wednesday for a date to be set for a formal bail application...