Three Nelson Mandela Bay men die in weekend shootings

Police are searching for two suspects involved in three murders at the weekend in KwaDwesi and Algoa Park.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said that, in the first incident, two brothers and the DJ of a tavern had been standing in a container at about 7.20pm on Friday, waiting for the owner to return from the toilet.

A stranger approached and started shooting at them.

“One person ran away, while the other two were shot dead.

“They were identified as Luvo Sokhuphe, 32, shot multiple times, and Mgcineni Mbalula, 29, shot in the head.

“The incident took place in a container behind the tavern in Mnandi Street in Joe Slovo.

“Police are investigating two cases of murder and one attempted murder,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Det W/O Wayne Du Preez at the KwaDwesi police station on 082-442-0964.

In the second incident, the owner of a liquor store was gunned down on Saturday morning.

“It is alleged that at about 8.55am, an unidentified man approached the owner, Johan Meyer, 51, and fired shots before running away,” Naidu said.

“The incident took place in front of the store in Sidwell Avenue, Sidwell. A case of murder is under investigation.”

Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect is asked to contact Det W/O Errol Kleynhans on 083-243-4567 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

The motives for the murders are unknown.

