One dead, four injured in head-on collision

By Simtembile Mgidi - 24 October 2021
Traffic officers stopped an ambulance that was allegedly driving recklessly. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A woman died and four people were injured, one critically, when two vehicles collided head-on near Cookhouse on Saturday.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident, involving a Corsa bakkie and an articulated truck, had occurred on the N10 between Paterson and Cookhouse at about 2.45pm.

“The Corsa had six occupants, including a minor.

The truck was travelling from Cookhouse to Gqeberha with only the driver on board.

“One female passenger died at the scene, one was critically injured, and three other occupants sustained serious injuries, including the child,” Binqose said.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed. The injured were taken to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.

