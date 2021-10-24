Lesufi retracts assassination claims against AfriForum

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has withdrawn his allegations that AfriForum tried to assassinate him and stalked his children — and has apologised for making the claims.

Lesufi made the claims at a media conference in November 2019.

In a joint statement issued by Lesufi and AfriForum on Sunday, the parties said: “In current times, there is an obligation on all parties to mend fences rather than break them and to take all actions that will promote dialogue and minimise the opportunity for confrontation and polarisation.”

Lesufi said he regretted giving the impression that AfriForum had tried to have him killed and had been stalking his children, and he retracted the utterances.

He said he had been under regular attack from various “sources” and wanted the allegations to be viewed in this context. He accepted that his words had caused a rift between the education department and AfriForum.

The two parties have agreed to engage in a constructive manner in future.

“The parties have their differences, however they have met in the past and have debated issues and are committed to doing so in the future,” they said. The agreement was the result of mediation after AfriForum’s legal team instituted libel action against Lesufi.

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, said the organisation was satisfied with Lesufi’s retraction and apology, and had no reason to pursue the matter further.

“Taxpayers would have paid for Lesufi’s legal fees in the libel case,” Kriel said.

