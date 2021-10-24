Gqeberha businessman arrested for possession of cellphone accessories worth 3.9m

A Gqeberha businessman, arrested with suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at more than R3.9m, has been summonsed to appear in the Gqeberha Regional Court on November 15.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolo­dela said the 35-year-old had received the summons on Friday in relation to alleged contravent­ion of the Counterfe­it Goods Act, Trade Marks Act, Adjustment Fines Act and money laundering.

“On August 24, customs and excise officials and me­mbers of the Gqeberha border control pol­ice acted on informa­tion received from crime Intelligence.

“Th­at led them to a search of the premises of Cell Tech in Govan Mbeki Avenue and his residential ad­dress in Walmer.

“Suspected counterfeit cellphone accessor­ies valued at more than R3.9m were seized by the cust­oms officials in acc­ordance with the Cus­toms and Excise Act,” Mgolodela said.

More than R34​,000 cash was also seiz­ed.

The matter was alloc­ated to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime Investigation team in Gqeberha for further investigat­ion.

