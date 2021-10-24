Gqeberha businessman arrested for possession of cellphone accessories worth 3.9m
A Gqeberha businessman, arrested with suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at more than R3.9m, has been summonsed to appear in the Gqeberha Regional Court on November 15.
Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said the 35-year-old had received the summons on Friday in relation to alleged contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act, Trade Marks Act, Adjustment Fines Act and money laundering.
“On August 24, customs and excise officials and members of the Gqeberha border control police acted on information received from crime Intelligence.
“That led them to a search of the premises of Cell Tech in Govan Mbeki Avenue and his residential address in Walmer.
“Suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at more than R3.9m were seized by the customs officials in accordance with the Customs and Excise Act,” Mgolodela said.
More than R34,000 cash was also seized.
The matter was allocated to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime Investigation team in Gqeberha for further investigation.
HeraldLIVE
