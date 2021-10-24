Former workers take legal route in severance money dispute
Former workers, contracted under Bidvest Vericon, at Gqeberha’s Orion Carbon operation site are crying foul over unpaid money by their former employer and are taking the matter to court.
The six workers, consisting of forklift drivers and machine operators, claim the warehouse management company is yet to pay their severance packages, including their Ters money...
