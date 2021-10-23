Second Bay woman found buried in shallow grave, boyfriend charged for murder

Another woman was found buried in a shallow grave during the early hours of this morning and her boyfriend is one of two suspects arrested for the murder.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 3am police members found the body of Vicky Terblanche, 42, who was reported missing on Thursday, buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes.

"It is alleged that on Friday evening at about 9:50pm Mount Road police were alerted to a suspicious house in a complex in 1st Avenue in Millpark.

"On arrival, police found that the doors including the garage door was wide open."

After realising something was amiss police roped in forensics to assist, Naidu said.

"While still at the house, a 32-year-old male arrived and indicated that he lived there.

"Detectives recognised the male as he had reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday at the Mount Road police station."

The man was then taken to the police station for questioning. Further probing led police to a house in Burd Street in Newton Park where a 24-year-old male was also questioned.

"After intense investigation, detectives with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit found the body of the missing woman."

A post mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

Both men are detained on a charge of murder and are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday.

"Circumstances leading to her fatal demise is under investigation," Naidu said.

In the incident follows the horrific discovery on the body of Cynthia Williams, 15, who was buried in the backyard of her boyfriends' grandparents house in Bauhinia Crescent in Thomas Gamble, Kariega.

Williams was pregnant at the time of her death. It is alleged that the teenager was allegedly stabbed on 11 October by her boyfriend Kyle Barnes, 19.

Barnes appeared in the Kariega magistrate court on Fridayon a charge of murder. He is remanded in custody until next week for a formal bail application.

Brig Thandiswa Kupiso said:"The gruesome violence meted out against women is intolerable and we, as the SAPS will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served on the vulnerable.

"Although incessant efforts are made to deal with the scourge of Gender Based Violence, it continues to be a profound and widespread problem."

